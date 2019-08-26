Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Holder Claar Advisors Has Lowered Position as Market Value Rose; Loudon Investment Management Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (PEB) Has Trimmed by $4.78 Million

Claar Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 71.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc sold 136,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The hedge fund held 54,554 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, down from 191,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $32.1. About 1.34M shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $1,091 MLN VS $1,005 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Acquisition of Franklin American Mortgage Expected to Close in 3Q; 24/04/2018 – SpeciFi from Citizens Investment Services® Wins 2018 Celent Model Wealth Manager Platform Award; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter Net Income of $388 Million and Diluted EPS of $0.78; 29/03/2018 – Citizens Bank Named Top Bank in the 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL-RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY ACCRETION EXPECTED ABOUT 30 BASIS POINTS IN 2019, ABOUT 45 BASIS POINTS IN 2020 FROM DEAL; 18/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Inc expected to post earnings of 76 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group to Launch Citizens Access, a Nationwide Direct-to-Consumer Digital Platform; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Prime Rate Change

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (PEB) by 69.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 48,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.80% . The institutional investor held 21,660 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, down from 69,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $26.13. About 562,797 shares traded. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 27.17% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 28/03/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL PROPOSED SHARE-FOR-SHARE LASALLE HOTEL MERGER; 26/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Sees 2018 FFO $2.56/Shr-FFO $2.69/Shr; 26/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 1Q EPS 29c; 21/05/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust: The Combination of Pebblebrook and LaSalle Would Create a Hotel Industry Leader; 16/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK REVISED OFFER HAS OPTION FOR CASH UP TO 15%; 24/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Releases Letter to Bd of LaSalle Hotel Properties, Offers Final Merger Proposal; 17/04/2018 – Sharenet: -Pebblebrook boosts offer for U.S. hotels owner LaSalle; 26/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – EXPECTS TO COMPLETE ADDITIONAL SCHEDULED REPAIR WORK LATER IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – PEBBLEBROOK IS PREPARED TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS AROUND PRICE AND MIX OF CONSIDERATION AS WARRANTED BY “DUE DILIGENCE”; 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook ups offer for U.S. hotels owner LaSalle

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $486,750 activity.

More recent Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Is Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Citizens Financial Group’s (NYSE:CFG) 49% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 4.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.93 per share. CFG’s profit will be $433.75 million for 8.27 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Fl Mngmt Communications invested in 0.59% or 215,664 shares. Moreover, Holderness Investments Co has 0.1% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). 961,151 were accumulated by Principal. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 0.03% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Dana invested in 0.78% or 509,930 shares. Huntington Financial Bank invested 0% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Llc owns 36,819 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al, Connecticut-based fund reported 57,056 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 107,628 shares. Polar Llp stated it has 236,847 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Virtu Fin Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 7,079 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Holdings Plc reported 0.02% stake. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 220,343 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 1.93M shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Company Mn has 3.09M shares.

More notable recent Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pebblebrook Hotel to convert Paradise Point to Margaritaville resort – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hotel REIT RevPAR growth to `remain muted,’ Capital One says – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 15, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.10, from 2.93 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold PEB shares while 94 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 145.65 million shares or 5.87% more from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) or 63,039 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 4.26 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Swiss Commercial Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.02% or 42,624 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested in 0.14% or 23,911 shares. Pinebridge Lp accumulated 0% or 742 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Communications The stated it has 294,152 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Shelton Capital Mngmt holds 0.04% or 289 shares. Eii Cap Mngmt reported 37,745 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 22,999 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Llc reported 153,900 shares stake. Pnc Financial Svcs holds 0% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 3,910 shares. 31 are held by Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company. The New Jersey-based Honeywell Incorporated has invested 1.14% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Wellington Management Llp reported 1.06M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 8.11% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.74 per share. PEB’s profit will be $104.49 million for 8.17 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.