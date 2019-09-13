Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Holder Basswood Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $361,480 as Stock Price Rose; Chase Investment Counsel Has Cut Stake in Epam Sys (EPAM) as Shares Rose

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 0.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc sold 10,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The hedge fund held 1.54 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.41M, down from 1.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $37.29. About 110,421 shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net Interest Income $1.09B; 30/05/2018 – Citizens Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter Net Income of $388 Million and Diluted EPS of $0.78; 24/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – REDEMPTION PRICE FOR NOTES WILL BE EQUAL TO 100% OF NOTES REDEEMED, PLUS ANY ACCRUED & UNPAID INTEREST TO, BUT EXCLUDING DATE; 09/03/2018 – Dir Landy Gifts 383 Of Citizens Financial Services Inc; 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group to Launch Citizens Access, a Nationwide Direct-to-Consumer Digital Platform; 02/04/2018 – Global Finance Ranks Citizens Bank as Best Bank in Northeast and Great Lakes Regions for 2018; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Prime Rate Change; 29/03/2018 – Citizens Bank Named Top Bank in the 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (EPAM) by 12.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 1,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 12,008 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.08 million, down from 13,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Epam Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $184.65. About 3,989 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Net $64.4M; 17/04/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Now Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of at Least 27%; at Least 25% Constant Currency; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.11; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS, INC: EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL; 15/03/2018 EPAM Acquires Continuum, Expanding Global Innovation, Design And Physical Product Development Capabilities; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q REV AT LEAST $445M, EST. $440.5M; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – GAAP EPS FOR FULL YEAR TO NOW BE AT LEAST $3.36 AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS TO NOW BE AT LEAST $4.07; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS 98c; 23/03/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold EPAM shares while 91 reduced holdings.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50M and $196.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 58,957 shares to 103,595 shares, valued at $4.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 3.74% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EPAM’s profit will be $60.88M for 41.59 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by EPAM Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 4.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.93 per share. CFG’s profit will be $433.68 million for 9.61 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold CFG shares while 191 reduced holdings.

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ryder Sys Inc (NYSE:R) by 125,808 shares to 150,611 shares, valued at $8.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Century Cmntys Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 135,626 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Onemain Hldgs Inc.

