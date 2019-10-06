Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (CZFS) EPS Estimated At $1.39; Cyrusone (CONE) Shorts Up By 2.12%

Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) had an increase of 2.12% in short interest. CONE’s SI was 4.01 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 2.12% from 3.92 million shares previously. With 895,500 avg volume, 5 days are for Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)’s short sellers to cover CONE’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.50% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $77.35. About 1.04M shares traded or 9.93% up from the average. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Normalized EPS $3.18-$3.28; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE – AGREEMENT ALSO CONTAINS ACCORDION ALLOWING CO TO OBTAIN UP TO $1 BLN ADDITIONAL REVOLVING OR TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE REPORTS NEW $3.0B UNSECURED CREDIT LINE; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $3.18 TO $3.28, EST. $3.25; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 13/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYRUSONE INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – CyrusOne Names Brian Doricko to Strategic Accounts Role; 18/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of CyrusOne and Revance Therapeutics; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Normalized EPS 85c

Analysts expect Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZFS) to report $1.39 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 6.92% from last quarter’s $1.3 EPS. CZFS’s profit would be $4.90M giving it 10.50 P/E if the $1.39 EPS is correct. After having $1.38 EPS previously, Citizens Financial Services, Inc.’s analysts see 0.72% EPS growth. It closed at $58.4 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 29 investors sold CyrusOne Inc. shares while 89 reduced holdings. only 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 106.18 million shares or 1.78% less from 108.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Inc Inc (Ca) holds 0.07% or 2,550 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Ltd invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). New York-based Gideon Capital Advisors Inc has invested 0.27% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Stifel Fincl Corporation reported 65,557 shares. Raymond James Assoc invested in 0.05% or 592,041 shares. Camarda Financial Advsr Lc has 0.01% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Heartland accumulated 120,640 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 138,060 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Winfield Assocs Incorporated, a Ohio-based fund reported 32,518 shares. Janney Cap Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 9,152 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Financial Bank invested 0.01% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Dana Advsr accumulated 38,231 shares. Jag Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Moreover, Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corp has 0.03% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). The Illinois-based Oakbrook Invests Limited Company has invested 0.02% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

CyrusOne Inc., a real estate investment trust , owns, operates, and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, and multi-tenant data center properties. The company has market cap of $8.60 billion. The firm provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of information technology infrastructure. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clients operate in various industries, including information technology, financial services, energy, gas and oil, mining, medical, and consumer goods and services.

Among 5 analysts covering CyrusOne Inc – Common Stock (NASDAQ:CONE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. CyrusOne Inc – Common Stock has $78.5000 highest and $6200 lowest target. $70.10’s average target is -9.37% below currents $77.35 stock price. CyrusOne Inc – Common Stock had 9 analyst reports since May 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) rating on Thursday, September 19. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $78.5000 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 2 report. As per Thursday, June 13, the company rating was downgraded by UBS. Wells Fargo maintained CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) on Thursday, October 3 with “Outperform” rating. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding firm for First Citizens Community Bank that provides a range of banking services and products for individual, business, governmental, and institutional clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $205.88 million. It provides various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. It has a 11.25 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises residential, commercial, and agricultural real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; state and political subdivision loans; and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $61,000 activity. KUNES CHRISTOPHER W bought $61,000 worth of stock.