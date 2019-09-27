Citizens Financial Group Ord (CFG) Holder Everence Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $509,915; Walmart (WMT) Holding Maintained by M Holdings Securities Inc

Everence Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Citizens Financial Group Ord (CFG) by 46.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc sold 14,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 17,060 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $603,000, down from 31,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Citizens Financial Group Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $35.25. About 2.51 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Expects Acquisition of Franklin American Mortgage to Have Crossover Earnback Period of Under 3 Yr; 29/03/2018 – Citizens Bank Named Top Bank in the 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings; 24/04/2018 – SpeciFi from Citizens Investment Services® Wins 2018 Celent Model Wealth Manager Platform Award; 30/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC CFG.N : BAIRD RAISES RATING TO OUTPERFORM; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL FOR FOR $511 MLN IN CASH; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Sees Acquisition Total Estimated After-Tax Integration Costs of $30M-$45M; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net Interest Income $1.09B; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO SECOND HALF 2018; 04/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC CFG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $1,091 MLN VS $1,005 MLN

M Holdings Securities Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 15.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc bought 3,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 25,681 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.84M, up from 22,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $335.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $117.87. About 2.08 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 04/05/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: Have Walmart, Flipkart Tied the Knot?; 15/03/2018 – WALMART WHISTLE-BLOWER CLAIMS RETAILER CHEATED TO CATCH AMAZON; 11/05/2018 – WALMART – FLIPKART’S INITIAL BOARD OF EIGHT DIRECTORS WILL ALSO INCLUDE ONE FOUNDER AS PER DEAL; 15/03/2018 – THE PLAINTIFF, TRI HUYNH, FILED HIS WHISTLEBLOWER LAWSUIT WITH A FEDERAL COURT IN CALIFORNIA; 10/04/2018 – Walmart Expands Online Grocery Delivery in Deal With Postmates; 14/03/2018 – VC Circle: Walmart eyes majority stake in Flipkart; Blackstone’s bid for Anand Jain’s fund derails; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – EXCLUDING CURRENCY, QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE WAS $120.7 BLN, UP 2.7 PCT; 04/05/2018 – India’s Flipkart approves $15 bln stake sale to Walmart-led group – Bloomberg; 11/05/2018 – WALMART – MAY APPOINT OR REPLACE CEO, OTHER PRINCIPAL EXECUTIVES OF FLIPKART GROUP OF COMPANIES, SUBJECT TO SOME CONSULTATION RIGHTS OF BOARD, FOUNDER; 24/04/2018 – DoorDash and Walmart Join Forces to Accelerate Retailer’s Online Grocery Delivery Offering

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold CFG shares while 191 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 411.59 million shares or 1.27% less from 416.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 0.04% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 471,757 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 17,772 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Co, California-based fund reported 190 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 85,099 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). 170,091 are owned by Aviva Public Ltd. Federated Pa stated it has 802,948 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Dana Advsrs Inc reported 462,372 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Blb&B Ltd Co holds 0.04% or 9,245 shares. Petrus Trust Lta owns 6,372 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 36,857 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mngmt Lc reported 12.64 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 442,918 shares. 33,195 were accumulated by Raymond James Svcs. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 15.45M shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 4.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.93 per share. CFG’s profit will be $433.68M for 9.09 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.04% EPS growth.

Everence Capital Management Inc, which manages about $871.54M and $604.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consolidated Edison Ord (NYSE:ED) by 4,940 shares to 12,301 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson Controls International Ord by 8,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,242 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Petroleum Ord (NYSE:OXY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 34,974 were reported by Heritage Wealth. Federated Inc Pa reported 548,572 shares. Bridgecreek Investment Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.51% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Webster National Bank N A has invested 0.91% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 1.61% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia holds 611,996 shares. 3,267 were reported by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Lc. Bp Public Ltd Company owns 150,000 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 1.34M shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Brighton Jones Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.07% or 5,342 shares. Cypress Management Ltd Liability Corp (Wy) holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 188 shares. Orca Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 25,804 shares or 3.18% of its portfolio. Sky Invest Gp Llc holds 2,200 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 22,003 are owned by Regal Ltd Liability Com.

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83M and $295.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 4,073 shares to 17,173 shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 13,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,851 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.