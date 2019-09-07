Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) and BankUnited Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) and BankUnited Inc. (NYSE:BKU) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Financial Group Inc. 35 2.50 N/A 3.67 10.14 BankUnited Inc. 34 2.86 N/A 2.85 12.07

Table 1 demonstrates Citizens Financial Group Inc. and BankUnited Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BankUnited Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Citizens Financial Group Inc. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 1.1% BankUnited Inc. 0.00% 10.4% 1%

Risk & Volatility

Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 43.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.43 beta. BankUnited Inc. has a 1.1 beta and it is 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Citizens Financial Group Inc. and BankUnited Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Financial Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BankUnited Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Citizens Financial Group Inc. is $42.25, with potential upside of 23.76%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Citizens Financial Group Inc. and BankUnited Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.9% and 99.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of BankUnited Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citizens Financial Group Inc. -0.96% 4.66% 3.82% 7.78% -7.01% 25.33% BankUnited Inc. -2.44% 1.93% -4.73% 1.06% -12.69% 14.93%

For the past year Citizens Financial Group Inc. has stronger performance than BankUnited Inc.

Summary

Citizens Financial Group Inc. beats BankUnited Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, N.A. and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking, savings, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, personal unsecured lines and loans, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services for retail customers and small businesses. This segment also provides indirect auto finance for new and used vehicles through auto dealerships. The Commercial Banking segment offers various financial products and solutions, such as loans, leases, trade financing, deposits, treasury management, cash management, commercial cards, foreign exchange, interest rate risk management, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and capital markets advisory capabilities. It serves government banking, not-for-profit, healthcare, technology, professionals, oil and gas, asset finance, franchise finance, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, private equity, and sponsor finance industries focusing on middle-market companies, large corporations, and institutions. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated through approximately 1,200 branches in 11 states across the New England, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest regions, as well as through online, telephone, and mobile banking platforms. It also maintains approximately 100 retail and commercial non-branch offices located in its banking footprint and in other states, and the District of Columbia. The company was formerly known as RBS Citizens Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Citizens Financial Group, Inc. in April 2014. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loans portfolio includes small business loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment loans and leases, term loans, formula-based loans, municipal and non-profit loans and leases, commercial and mortgage warehouse lines of credit, letters of credit, and consumer loans, as well as residential loans. The company also offers integrated on-line banking, mobile banking, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through a network of 94 branches located in 15 Florida counties; and 6 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area, as well as 97 ATMs. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.