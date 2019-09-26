Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) Analysts See $0.97 EPS; Masonite International (DOOR) Sentiment Is 1.12

Analysts expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report $0.97 EPS on October, 18 before the open.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 4.30% from last quarter’s $0.93 EPS. CFG’s profit would be $433.67M giving it 9.18 P/E if the $0.97 EPS is correct. After having $0.96 EPS previously, Citizens Financial Group, Inc.’s analysts see 1.04% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $35.6. About 3.74M shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Unit Citizens Bank N.A. Will Purchase Assets for $511M in Cash; 22/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group to Participate in the Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference 2018; 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group to Launch Citizens Access, a Nationwide Direct-to-Consumer Digital Platform; 18/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Inc expected to post earnings of 76 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 05/03/2018 Citizens Commercial Real Estate Team Announces Referral Agreement with PGIM Real Estate Finance; 20/04/2018 – DJ Citizens Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFG); 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL TO ACQUIRE FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE; 26/03/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – $750 MLN NOTES CONSIST OF $500 MLN 3.700% FIXED-RATE NOTES DUE 2023, $250 MLN FLOATING-RATE NOTES DUE 2023; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Rev $1.5B; 24/04/2018 – SpeciFi from Citizens Investment Services® Wins 2018 Celent Model Wealth Manager Platform Award

Masonite International Corp (DOOR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.10, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 74 institutional investors started new or increased equity positions, while 66 decreased and sold equity positions in Masonite International Corp. The institutional investors in our database reported: 23.19 million shares, up from 23.11 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Masonite International Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 52 Increased: 50 New Position: 24.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold Citizens Financial Group, Inc. shares while 191 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 411.59 million shares or 1.27% less from 416.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei has 213,401 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel owns 137,533 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca accumulated 97,475 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.03% or 3.05M shares. Amica Retiree Med Tru holds 0.06% or 2,077 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 157,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Stonebridge Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 442,918 shares. Envestnet Asset accumulated 706,134 shares. Wade G W And owns 0.02% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 7,631 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 0.16% or 1.02 million shares. 140 were reported by Archford Strategies Lc. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md has 0% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Numerixs Investment Inc stated it has 0.04% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.02% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Citizens Bank, N.A. and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $15.92 billion. It operates in two divisions, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. It has a 9.53 P/E ratio. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking services and products, including checking, savings, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, personal unsecured lines and loans, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services for retail clients and small businesses.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $486,750 activity. Shares for $486,750 were bought by KOCH CHARLES JOHN on Tuesday, August 20.

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc holds 6.23% of its portfolio in Masonite International Corporation for 1.90 million shares. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc owns 157,189 shares or 2.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hound Partners Llc has 1.63% invested in the company for 632,045 shares. The California-based Rice Hall James & Associates Llc has invested 1.22% in the stock. Bbt Capital Management Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 5,480 shares.

The stock increased 2.65% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $57.69. About 80,179 shares traded. Masonite International Corporation (DOOR) has declined 21.15% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DOOR News: 02/05/2018 – MASONITE 1Q ADJ EPS 73C, EST. 68C; 09/05/2018 – Masonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 10/05/2018 – MASONITE INTL AUTHORIZES ADDED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 04/05/2018 – Masonite at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 10/05/2018 – MASONITE INTL: INTENDS TO BUYBACK UP TO $250M OF SHRS; 02/05/2018 Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Masonite; 02/05/2018 – Masonite International 1Q EPS 73c; 30/05/2018 – Masonite Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 10/05/2018 – Masonite International Intends to Repurchase Up to $250 M of Its Outstanding Common Shrs; 10/05/2018 – Masonite International Corporation Authorizes Additional Share Repurchase Program

Analysts await Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, down 5.83% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.03 per share. DOOR’s profit will be $24.26M for 14.87 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Masonite International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.01% negative EPS growth.

Masonite International Corporation designs, makes, and sells interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.44 billion. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard , steel, or fiberglass residential doors. It has a 23.48 P/E ratio. The firm also provides various door components, including interior door facings, agri-fiber and particleboard door cores, MDFs, wood cut-stock components, critical door components, wood veneer door skins, and mineral and particleboard door cores.