Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) Analysts See $0.97 EPS; Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) SI Increased By 8.01%

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) had an increase of 8.01% in short interest. EPD's SI was 28.47M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 8.01% from 26.36M shares previously. With 3.45M avg volume, 8 days are for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)'s short sellers to cover EPD's short positions. The SI to Enterprise Products Partners L.P.'s float is 1.92%. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $28.88. About 7.39M shares traded or 105.96% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report $0.97 EPS on October, 18 before the open.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 4.30% from last quarter's $0.93 EPS. CFG's profit would be $433.67 million giving it 9.53 P/E if the $0.97 EPS is correct. After having $0.96 EPS previously, Citizens Financial Group, Inc.'s analysts see 1.04% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $36.96. About 2.56 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.06 in 2019Q1.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $486,750 activity. Shares for $486,750 were bought by KOCH CHARLES JOHN.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Citizens Bank, N.A. and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $16.52 billion. It operates in two divisions, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. It has a 9.9 P/E ratio. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking services and products, including checking, savings, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, personal unsecured lines and loans, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services for retail clients and small businesses.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity. 5,000 shares valued at $150,000 were bought by Brasseux Murray E on Friday, August 2.