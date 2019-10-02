Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Shares Rose While Wallington Asset Management Lifted Its Stake; Target (TGT) Shareholder Northrock Partners Has Lifted Holding by $13.72 Million

Northrock Partners Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 140.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc bought 159,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 273,135 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.66M, up from 113,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $105.94. About 3.53M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 15/03/2018 – TARGET OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY FITCH; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Net $1.1B; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q EPS $1.33; 23/05/2018 – Target’s Profit Gets Squeezed by Big Online Push to Drive Sales; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – Target And Shipt Launch Same-day Delivery In Illinois, Ohio, Wisconsin And Michigan — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Target: Retailer Expands Delivery Service Options for Guests, Invests in Team Member Wages; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO RAISE MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12/HR THIS SPRING; 15/05/2018 – Target Launching Revamped Men’s Grooming Sections In 11 Stores — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Net $718M

Wallington Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) by 27.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc bought 15,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 72,240 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.55M, up from 56,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Citizens Financial Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.2. About 4.38 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 18/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Inc expected to post earnings of 76 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 24/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL TO ACQUIRE FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $1,091 MLN VS $1,005 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Prime Rate Change; 29/03/2018 – Citizens Bank Named Top Bank in the 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL FOR FOR $511 MLN IN CASH; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 09/03/2018 – Dir Landy Gifts 383 Of Citizens Financial Services Inc; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL HAS NO IMPACT ON EXECUTION OF CITIZENS’ PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PLANNED SHARE REPURCHASES UNDER ITS 2017 CAPITAL PLAN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold CFG shares while 191 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 411.59 million shares or 1.27% less from 416.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 68,554 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Company, a Nebraska-based fund reported 3,191 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 185,922 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.13% or 442,918 shares. Reinhart Prtn Inc invested in 2.56% or 820,588 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd reported 147,220 shares. Strs Ohio has 0.09% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Wright Service has invested 0.12% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Trexquant Investment Lp has invested 0.31% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Daiwa Securities Grp Inc Inc Inc invested in 17,910 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems owns 87,052 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.23% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Nuwave Investment Ltd Liability Corp holds 203 shares. Investec Asset Management Limited invested in 0.04% or 305,898 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com owns 2.15M shares.

