Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Shareholder Stoneridge Investment Partners Trimmed Holding by $518,210; Schwab Charles Investment Management Holding in Fortinet (FTNT) Cut as Shares Declined

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Citizens Financial Group (CFG) by 22.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 14,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 50,415 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78 million, down from 65,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Citizens Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $36.96. About 2.56 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – AFTER DEAL CLOSE, SCOTT TANSIL, CFO FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE TO LEAD ACQUIRED CORRESPONDENT & WHOLESALE ORIGINATION BUSINESSES; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. To Expand Mortgage Banking Business With Acquisition Of Franklin American Mortgage Company; 30/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC CFG.N : BAIRD RAISES RATING TO OUTPERFORM; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $78M; 24/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 27/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Svcs 1Q EPS $1.22; 16/05/2018 – Citizens Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 23/04/2018 – DJ Citizens Financial Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZFS); 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMBINED MORTGAGE BUSINESS WILL BE LED BY ERIC SCHUPPENHAUER, CURRENT CITIZENS PRESIDENT OF HOME MORTGAGE

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc sold 70,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 897,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.95 million, down from 967,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.62B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $79.67. About 969,047 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q EPS 24c; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 24C; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 13/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 18; 19/03/2018 – Hughes Wins Fortinet 2017 Global Partner of the Year Award; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet quarterly profit surges; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Fortinet Makes Managed Security More Accessible To Small Partners With New Tier, Pricing

Analysts await Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.28 per share. FTNT’s profit will be $59.85 million for 56.91 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Fortinet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.60% negative EPS growth.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $164.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) by 52,594 shares to 566,754 shares, valued at $12.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI) by 8,658 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,267 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold CFG shares while 191 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 411.59 million shares or 1.27% less from 416.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 207 were accumulated by Stonebridge Capital Ltd Liability Com. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc accumulated 433,018 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 0% stake. Farmers Merchants Investments Incorporated has invested 0% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 914,144 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 147,220 shares. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 203 shares. Central National Bank & holds 0% or 230 shares in its portfolio. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 212,662 shares stake. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Boston Prtn owns 189,528 shares. 5,818 were accumulated by Cambridge Investment Research Advsr Inc. 404,893 are owned by Stifel Corporation. Invesco Limited has invested 0.18% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Moreover, Wafra has 0.27% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 223,112 shares.

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 4.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.93 per share. CFG’s profit will be $433.67M for 9.53 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.04% EPS growth.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $281.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,741 shares to 34,073 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) by 34,694 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,139 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corporation (NYSE:CBS).