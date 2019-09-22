Citizens Financi (CFG) Holding Maintained by Marshall Wace Llp; Sprott Has Decreased Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Holding as Market Value Rose

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Citizens Financi (CFG) by 208.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 722,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The hedge fund held 1.07M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.83M, up from 347,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Citizens Financi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $35.88. About 7.30 million shares traded or 62.15% up from the average. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – EARNINGS PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE ACCRETION OF APPROXIMATELY 2% IN 2019 FROM DEAL; 18/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Inc expected to post earnings of 76 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 02/04/2018 – Global Finance Ranks Citizens Bank as Best Bank in Northeast and Great Lakes Regions for 2018; 09/03/2018 – Dir Landy Gifts 383 Of Citizens Financial Services Inc; 05/03/2018 Citizens Commercial Real Estate Team Announces Referral Agreement with PGIM Real Estate Finance; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 75C; 30/05/2018 – Citizens Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 24/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes

Sprott Inc decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 15.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc sold 28,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The hedge fund held 154,398 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.30M, down from 183,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $58.2. About 1.67M shares traded or 1.71% up from the average. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 04/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report April 2018; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 07/03/2018 Singapore Bourse: Change In Aem Holdings Ltd; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE COBALT MINING PROPERTIES IN COBALT SILVER DISTRICT IN ONTARIO; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – EXPECTS STRATEGIC REVIEW MAY RESULT IN SALE OF ALL OR A PORTION OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 22/03/2018 – Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING SUSTAINING CAPITAL) IN 2018 REMAIN FORECAST TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.08 BLN; 22/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Nl 43-101 Technical Report on the Meadowbank Gold Complex in Nunavut

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $12.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avaya Holdings C by 48,420 shares to 791,792 shares, valued at $9.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) by 90,134 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267,692 shares, and cut its stake in Progress Softwar (NASDAQ:PRGS).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $486,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold CFG shares while 191 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 411.59 million shares or 1.27% less from 416.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 43.43M shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 138,308 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. The Michigan-based Greenleaf has invested 0% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). The Texas-based Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.25% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Globeflex Capital LP has invested 0.12% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Lord Abbett & Com Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.26 million shares. Jacobs Asset Management Lc reported 387,500 shares or 2.54% of all its holdings. Sun Life invested 0% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Pension reported 610,065 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Com owns 8.46 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 914,144 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Midas Management holds 62,500 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. 223,112 are owned by Wafra. Brandywine Invest Management Ltd Liability holds 0.1% or 417,646 shares in its portfolio.

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27B and $420.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO) by 10,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $8.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA).

Analysts await Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, up 2,500.00% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.01 per share. AEM’s profit will be $61.65M for 55.96 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 160.00% EPS growth.

