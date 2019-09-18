Citizens & Northern Has Lifted Stake in Chevron (CVX); Fastenal Co (FAST) Holder State Treasurer State Of Michigan Has Raised Stake

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 3,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 20,271 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.52M, up from 16,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $123.89. About 6.54 million shares traded or 17.45% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CAPITAL SPEND OF $18B-20B IN 2019-2020; 05/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/17/2018 07:27 PM; 05/03/2018 – FP Energy: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS; 23/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron Workers Could Face Treason Charge in Venezuela; 29/03/2018 – Shell: Secured One Exploration Block on Its Own and Three in Joint Bids With Chevron Brazil, Petrobras, and Petrogal Brasil; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO SEES OIL ‘RANGE-BOUND’ NEAR CURRENT PRICES FOR 2018; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO EXPECTS TO BE BREAK-EVEN AT $50 BRENT THIS YEAR

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 66.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 54,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 136,972 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.46M, up from 82,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $33.57. About 2.83M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 862 shares to 4,395 shares, valued at $4.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,580 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Shares for $76,218 were bought by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.