Citizens & Northern Boosted Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Stake By $409,590; Disciplined Growth Investors Has Decreased Its Microchip Technology Com (MCHP) Stake

Citizens & Northern Corp increased Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) stake by 27.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Citizens & Northern Corp acquired 3,034 shares as Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)’s stock rose 2.58%. The Citizens & Northern Corp holds 14,008 shares with $1.89M value, up from 10,974 last quarter. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $25.56B valuation. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $114. About 1.65 million shares traded or 4.06% up from the average. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has risen 4.53% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 20/04/2018 – BRAZIL BREAKS PATENT OF ALEXION’S SOLIRIS: ATTORNEY GENERAL; 11/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O SAYS ALEXION INTENDS TO FINANCE ACQUISITION THROUGH CASH ON HAND; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXPECTS TO INCUR ADDITIONAL RESTRUCTURING AND RELATED EXPENSES OF APPROXIMATELY $15 MLN TO $80 MLN IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – ALEXION: RECENT COURT DECISION RELATES TO DIFFERENT LEGAL ISSUE; 11/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O SAYS TOTAL EQUITY VALUE OF TRANSACTION AMOUNTS TO SEK 7,100 MLN, OR APPROXIMATELY $855 MLN; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS PLANNED IN UNITED STATES, EUROPEAN UNION, AND JAPAN IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 02/04/2018 – Abeona Therapeutics Names Former Alexion Executive as CEO; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALXN1210 ACHIEVED ALL FOUR KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Will Acquire Wilson Through a Tender OfferWhereby Alexion, Through Subsidiary, Has Offered SEK232 in Cash for Each Outstanding Share of Wilson; 25/05/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O – ACQUISITION HAS ALSO BEEN APPROVED BY RELEVANT REGULATORY AUTHORITIES

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased Microchip Technology Inc Com (MCHP) stake by 0.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 8,343 shares as Microchip Technology Inc Com (MCHP)’s stock declined 5.91%. The Disciplined Growth Investors Inc holds 955,176 shares with $79.24 million value, down from 963,519 last quarter. Microchip Technology Inc Com now has $22.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.99% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $96.42. About 886,174 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 8.20% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees $300M Synergies in Third Year After Close; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of 36.35 Cents Per Share; 15/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt Of Antitrust Clearance In China, Japan, The Philippines, Germany And Austria For Its Acquisition Of Microsemi; 31/05/2018 – Microsemi to Showcase Time Sensitive Networking Solutions and Enhanced Software Offerings for Ethernet and IP Networking; 07/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY ON MOFCOM APPROVAL FOR MICROSEMI DEAL- BELIEVE REVIEW PROCESS IS RUNNING SMOOTHLY; CO OPTIMISTIC IT WILL RECEIVE CLEARANCE SHORTLY; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2023 NOTES AT 4.333%; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Net $146.7M; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 61.5%-62%; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ABOUT $3.8 BLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Microchip Technology Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHP)

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $751,106 activity. CHAPMAN MATTHEW W also sold $424,246 worth of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) on Friday, February 15. LITTLE MITCHELL R sold 3,585 shares worth $326,860.

Analysts await Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.25 EPS, down 17.76% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.52 per share. MCHP’s profit will be $297.54M for 19.28 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Microchip Technology Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.09% negative EPS growth.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased Stamps Com Inc Com New (NASDAQ:STMP) stake by 137,645 shares to 713,463 valued at $58.08M in 2019Q1. It also upped Southwestern Energy Co Com (NYSE:SWN) stake by 2.16M shares and now owns 14.87 million shares. Plantronics Inc New Com (NYSE:PLT) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Microchip (NASDAQ:MCHP), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microchip had 17 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Tuesday, March 5. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. Wells Fargo initiated it with “Buy” rating and $105 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co given on Thursday, February 21. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, July 29 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by BMO Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) rating on Friday, March 8. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $102 target. The stock of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Mizuho. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 6 by B. Riley & Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe And Rusling Inc invested 0% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Kdi Capital Ltd Liability, a North Carolina-based fund reported 142,865 shares. Tiemann Invest Advisors Limited Com has 0.85% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Franklin Res Incorporated reported 3.31M shares. Fenimore Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 2.16% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Element Cap Ltd holds 165,961 shares. First Merchants Corporation stated it has 25,445 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 48,784 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt has 18,187 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 35,860 shares. Papp L Roy And reported 26,638 shares. Hills Bank And Co holds 0.34% or 15,344 shares in its portfolio. Destination Wealth Mgmt owns 0% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 16 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Hardman Johnston Glob Advsr Lc holds 9,900 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had 13 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 10. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, February 12 by Morgan Stanley. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 19.

