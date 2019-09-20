Citizens & Northern Has Trimmed Its Apple Computer (AAPL) Position by $651,085; Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Market Valuation Rose While Usca Ria Has Trimmed Holding

Citizens & Northern Corp decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 13.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp sold 3,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 21,580 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.27 million, down from 24,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $221.77. About 13.68M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW IPAD WILL COST $299 FOR STUDENTS, $329 FOR CONSUMERS AND IS AVAILABLE TODAY – EXECS; 23/04/2018 – EU Probes Apple’s Planned Acquisition of Shazam; 05/04/2018 – Jon Najarian: rumor earlier in the week about a deal with sensor for $AAPL, today $MS raised $FNSR to Overweight from Equal; 30/05/2018 – Industry giants Apple, Amazon, Google, and Facebook were all founded by first or second generation immigrants; 17/05/2018 – TOSHIBA SAYS SALE OF CHIP UNIT TO BAIN-LED CONSORTIUM HAS BEEN APPROVED BY CHINA REGULATORS; 14/05/2018 – Apple supplier Foxconn posts 14.5 pct drop in first-quarter net profit; 27/03/2018 – APPLE CEO TIM COOK NOW ON STAGE TO KICK OFF ANNOUNCEMENT; 08/05/2018 – APPLE: HOLDER OBJECTIONS TO SETTLEMENT TO BE FILED BY JULY 6; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook Calls for More Regulations on Data Privacy; 01/04/2018 – They Tried to Boycott Facebook, Apple and Google. They Failed

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 63.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 51,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 30,237 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72 million, down from 81,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $59.11. About 1.32M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 27/04/2018 – Wow. Been sitting here on the ground at DCA for 45 MINUTES and counting with no gate to pull into to de-plane. Bravo @Delta; 04/04/2018 – Delta Air says breach at tech firm may have exposed some customer data; 12/03/2018 – DELTA: PROACTIVELY CANCELLED ABOUT 300 FLIGHTS AHEAD OF STORM; 05/05/2018 – U.S. condemns China for ‘Orwellian nonsense’ over airline websites; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Delta Air Lines Inc.’s Prpsd Sr Unsecd Notes ‘BB+’; 15/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC – INTRODUCING SECOND DAILY SERVICE TO JOHANNESBURG FROM WINTER 2018; 16/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES FILES FOR 4-PART NOTES OFFERING VIA BNP, OTHERS; 14/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC CEO SEES DEAL FOR AIR FRANCE-KLM AIRF.PA TO BUY A STAKE IN IT COMPLETING IN EARLY 2019; 05/03/2018 – DELTA HAS CANCELED ABOUT 65 DELTA CONNECTION REGIONAL FLIGHTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hodges Capital holds 80,459 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 56,749 shares. Zebra Management Lc has 0.31% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 10,359 shares. Horizon Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 14,156 shares. Baxter Bros holds 22,109 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt New York has invested 0% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Rothschild Co Asset Us Inc owns 1.06M shares. Adirondack Tru holds 0.01% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 320 shares. Adage Cap Prns Limited Liability has invested 0.1% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Moreover, Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 110 shares. Pggm Invests reported 288,100 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 170,289 were reported by Mount Lucas Mngmt Limited Partnership. Capstone Inv Advsrs Ltd accumulated 12,998 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 56,975 were accumulated by Mount Vernon Associate Md. Exane Derivatives stated it has 7,113 shares.

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89 million and $353.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 843 shares to 9,231 shares, valued at $9.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 8,291 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,951 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.26 earnings per share, up 25.56% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 6.54 P/E if the $2.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Financial Bank Of America De invested in 42.51 million shares or 1.27% of the stock. Griffin Asset Mgmt has 2.23% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Com holds 0.34% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 118,748 shares. Moreover, Citizens & Northern has 2.37% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 21,580 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd invested 2.69% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Baskin Financial Services owns 159,021 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs holds 3.54% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4.32M shares. Riverbridge Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Loomis Sayles And LP stated it has 0.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cap Counsel Limited Liability Corp New York accumulated 29,162 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity holds 4.32% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4.07 million shares. Financial Architects owns 48,049 shares. Comerica Comml Bank reported 1.7% stake. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.4% or 1.15M shares in its portfolio. Whalerock Point Prtn Limited Liability invested in 39,263 shares.

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 3,911 shares to 14,817 shares, valued at $2.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Citizens & Northern Corp (NASDAQ:CZNC).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

