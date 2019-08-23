Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (CZWI) and SB Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Contrasting side by side

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) and SB Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG), both competing one another are Regional – Midwest Banks companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. 11 2.27 N/A 0.40 27.18 SB Financial Group Inc. 18 2.05 N/A 1.25 13.30

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. and SB Financial Group Inc. SB Financial Group Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than SB Financial Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) and SB Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 0.3% SB Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. is 62.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.38. SB Financial Group Inc.’s 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.73 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.5% of Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 47.8% of SB Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.9% of Citizens Community Bancorp Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.9% of SB Financial Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. -0.82% -2.5% -10.36% -1.36% -22.17% 0% SB Financial Group Inc. 0.36% -2.01% -8.51% -11.67% -18.5% 0.67%

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors SB Financial Group Inc. beats Citizens Community Bancorp Inc.

SB Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and time certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and consumer loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust, commercial leasing, bank credit card, safe deposit box rental, Internet banking, automatic teller machine, private client group, and other personalized banking services; and various trust and financial services comprising asset management services for individuals and corporate employee benefit plans, as well as brokerage services. In addition, the company provides item processing and related services to community banks; and wealth management services, as well as sells various insurance products to retail and commercial customers. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 18 banking centers located in Ohio; 1 banking center located in Fort Wayne, Indiana; and 6 loan production offices in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. The company was formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp. and changed its name to SB Financial Group, Inc. in April 2013. SB Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Defiance, Ohio.