Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (CZWI) and Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Comparing side by side

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) and Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) compete against each other in the Regional – Midwest Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. 12 2.49 N/A 0.40 27.64 Ohio Valley Banc Corp. 37 3.58 N/A 2.06 18.56

Demonstrates Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. and Ohio Valley Banc Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Citizens Community Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Ohio Valley Banc Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 0.4% Ohio Valley Banc Corp. 0.00% 7.9% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc.’s current beta is 0.37 and it happens to be 63.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Ohio Valley Banc Corp. has a 0.23 beta which is 77.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. and Ohio Valley Banc Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 49.3% and 19.5% respectively. 2.3% are Citizens Community Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.9% of Ohio Valley Banc Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. -2.4% -8.49% -8.18% -11.29% -21.18% 0.92% Ohio Valley Banc Corp. 2.41% 0.26% 0.84% 0% -18.51% 8.22%

For the past year Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than Ohio Valley Banc Corp.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Ohio Valley Banc Corp. beats Citizens Community Bancorp Inc.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family residential mortgages; commercial loans for securing equipment, inventory, stock, commercial real estate, and rental property; and consumer loans secured by automobiles, mobile homes, recreational vehicles, and other personal property, as well as personal loans, unsecured credit card receivables, floor plan and student loans, and construction loans. In addition, it offers safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, credit card services, and Internet banking services; and financial management online services, such as cash management and news updates related to repossession auctions, current rates, and general bank news. Further, the company provides automatic teller machine (ATM) services, consumer finance, seasonal tax refund loan services, and commercial property and various liability insurance services, as well as trust services. As of February 8, 2017, it operated a network of 19 offices in Ohio and West Virginia; and Loan Central with 6 consumer finance offices in Ohio. The company owns and operates 36 ATMs, including 19 off-site ATMs. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. was founded in 1872 and is based in Gallipolis, Ohio.