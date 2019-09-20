Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (CZWI) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Midwest Banks companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.5% of Citizens Community Bancorp Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.06% of all Regional – Midwest Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.67% of all Regional – Midwest Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.10% 0.30% Industry Average 27.12% 10.05% 1.12%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. N/A 11 27.18 Industry Average 305.24M 1.13B 14.97

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher P/E ratio Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.40 1.27 2.72

The potential upside of the rivals is 6.91%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. -0.82% -2.5% -10.36% -1.36% -22.17% 0% Industry Average 1.71% 2.78% 4.07% 7.89% 5.97% 13.23%

Risk and Volatility

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. is 62.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.38. Competitively, Citizens Community Bancorp Inc.’s peers are 18.24% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.82 beta.

Dividends

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc.’s competitors beat Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.