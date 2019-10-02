Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (CZWI) Analysts See $0.27 EPS; Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Sentiment Is 1.1

Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.10, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 74 active investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 67 decreased and sold their equity positions in Laredo Petroleum Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 219.98 million shares, down from 223.03 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Laredo Petroleum Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 27 Reduced: 40 Increased: 47 New Position: 27.

Analysts expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to report $0.27 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 125.00% from last quarter’s $0.12 EPS. CZWI’s profit would be $3.04 million giving it 10.09 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.23 EPS previously, Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 17.39% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.9. About 90 shares traded. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) has declined 22.17% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CZWI News: 15/05/2018 – Arbiter Partners Capital Mgmt Exits Citizens Community Bancorp; 21/04/2018 DJ Citizens Community Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZWI); 15/05/2018 – Wellington Mgmt Group Buys Into Citizens Community Bancorp; 27/04/2018 – Citizens Community Bancrp 2Q EPS 23c

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. operates as an independent energy firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $522.43 million. It operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production of Oil and Natural Gas Properties; and Midstream and Marketing. It has a 1.38 P/E ratio. It focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services.

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc holds 8.84% of its portfolio in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. for 29.61 million shares. Warburg Pincus Llc owns 51.17 million shares or 2.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. has 1.34% invested in the company for 2.09 million shares. The Connecticut-based Corecommodity Management Llc has invested 1.02% in the stock. Luminus Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 10.70 million shares.

Analysts await Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 25.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.27 per share. LPI’s profit will be $47.49 million for 2.75 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Laredo Petroleum, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.2. About 1.64 million shares traded. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI) has declined 65.02% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.02% the S&P500. Some Historical LPI News: 12/03/2018 LAREDO PETROLEUM SEES COMPLETING 60-65 NET WELLS IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL 1Q REV. 381.0M RINGGIT; 02/05/2018 – Laredo Petroleum 1Q Rev $259.7M; 26/04/2018 – LPI Capital Bhd 1Q EPS MYR0.2184; 12/04/2018 – Laredo CEO on Permian Assets, Saudi’s Ambition for $80 Oil (Video); 26/04/2018 – LPI Capital Bhd 1Q Rev MYR381M; 03/04/2018 – Laredo Petroleum Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KLR Group for Apr. 10; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL 1Q NET INCOME 72.5M RINGGIT; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD LOND.KL – QTRLY NET PROFIT 72.5 MLN RGT; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD LOND.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 381 MLN RGT

More notable recent Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday – Benzinga” on October 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 88% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “5 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Laredo Petroleum: Expecting Further Debt Reduction In 2020 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding firm for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, and commercial and agricultural banking services and products primarily in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan, the United States. The company has market cap of $122.85 million. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 17.78 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial loans, agricultural loans, residential mortgages, home equity lines-of-credit, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer and other loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 1 investors sold Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. shares while 9 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 5.02 million shares or 1.26% less from 5.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De invested in 2,178 shares. Thb Asset owns 327,315 shares. Pinnacle Holdg Limited Co accumulated 113,238 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs, a Florida-based fund reported 14,925 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp accumulated 194,312 shares or 0% of the stock. Maltese Cap Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.55% in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI). Northern Corporation invested in 10,088 shares or 0% of the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L invested 0.44% in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI). Bridgeway Capital accumulated 107,600 shares. Vanguard Inc reported 0% in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI). Cutler Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.31% or 271,230 shares. Wellington Management Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 679,250 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag accumulated 6,464 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested 0% in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI). Blackrock Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI).