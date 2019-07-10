Citizens & Northern Has Upped Its Cvs Health (CVS) Holding; Cato (CATO) Sentiment Is 1.28

Cato Corp (CATO) investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 64 investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 50 cut down and sold stakes in Cato Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 19.66 million shares, down from 19.69 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Cato Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 43 Increased: 39 New Position: 25.

Citizens & Northern Corp increased Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) stake by 91.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Citizens & Northern Corp acquired 18,453 shares as Cvs Health Corporation (CVS)’s stock declined 22.13%. The Citizens & Northern Corp holds 38,547 shares with $2.08 million value, up from 20,094 last quarter. Cvs Health Corporation now has $71.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $54.91. About 1.68M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 06/03/2018 – CVS Supersize $44B Bond for Aetna Deal Gets Triple Orders — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 Asia’s Largest Vending Show CVS and the Official Satellite Show of EuroShop Debut ‘World of Retail’ Exhibition; 19/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Year Three of Be The First, Its $50 Million Initiative To Help Deliver a Tobacco-Free Generation; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health eyes kidney patients for next expansion into care; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 25/05/2018 – REG-CVs of Proposed Members of the Council of JSC Olainfarm; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross Blue Shield Institute is partnering with Lyft, Walgreens and CVS to offer rides to drugstores; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N

The stock increased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.99. About 73,606 shares traded. The Cato Corporation (CATO) has declined 16.32% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CATO News: 12/04/2018 – Cato Corp March Total Sales Rose 4%; 08/03/2018 – Cato Reports February Same-Store Sales Down 5%; 08/03/2018 – Cato Feb Same-Store Sales Dn 5%; 12/04/2018 – Cato March Same-Store Sales Rose 6%; 12/04/2018 – Cato Corp Sees April Same-Store Sales Down in High-Single Digits; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cato Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CATO); 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Exits Position in Cato; 08/03/2018 – CATO CORP CATO.N FEBRUARY SALES ROSE 5 PCT TO $67.2 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Cato 2018 Annual Meeting Highlights; 22/03/2018 – Cato Corp 4Q Rev $213M

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories in the southeastern United States. The company has market cap of $321.89 million. It operates through two divisions, Retail and Credit. It has a 11.36 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s stores and e-commerce Website offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags for women.

More notable recent The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Cato Corporation (CATO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Cato Corporation’s (NYSE:CATO) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s why The Cato Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CATO) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Impinj, Inc. (PI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh holds 0.51% of its portfolio in The Cato Corporation for 33,077 shares. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc Ne owns 35,867 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Malaga Cove Capital Llc has 0.11% invested in the company for 11,746 shares. The Connecticut-based Ellington Management Group Llc has invested 0.09% in the stock. Gsa Capital Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 54,500 shares.

Among 17 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. CVS Health had 33 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Oppenheimer. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Credit Suisse. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, February 21. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, March 15. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Wells Fargo. Robert W. Baird maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.02% or 48,197 shares. Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv holds 0.63% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 26,350 shares. The New York-based Indexiq Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.13% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Ulysses Ltd accumulated 20,000 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.15% or 10,427 shares in its portfolio. 1.10M were accumulated by M&T Savings Bank Corporation. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd has invested 0.16% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Nbt Savings Bank N A New York invested 0.46% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Joel Isaacson & Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 23,434 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Canandaigua Bancshares And Trust invested 0.56% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 99,840 are owned by Stephens Incorporated Ar. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.17% or 270,284 shares. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership owns 76,395 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Llc owns 1,487 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Osborne Partners Cap Ltd, California-based fund reported 123,507 shares.