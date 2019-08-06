Citizens & Northern Raised Boeing Co (BA) Stake; Carver Bancorp Has 1 Sentiment

Citizens & Northern Corp increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 26.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Citizens & Northern Corp acquired 983 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Citizens & Northern Corp holds 4,625 shares with $1.76M value, up from 3,642 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $186.79 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $331.95. About 2.86M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/03/2018 – AIRBUS EXPECTS TRUMP, BOEING TO PURSUE WTO MORE AGGRESSIVELY; 06/03/2018 – LUFTHANSA CEO LHAG.DE SAYS NOT INTERESTED IN BUYING MORE A380S; 14/05/2018 – BOEING – MOA WILL ENABLE CO TO USE ASSEMBRIX SOFTWARE TO MANAGE & PROTECT IP SHARED WITH VENDORS DURING DESIGN AND MANUFACTURING; 25/04/2018 – Eurofighter urges U.S. not use nuclear certification to “leverage” German jets bid; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q EPS $4.15; 15/05/2018 – BOEING: ILLEGAL EU AIRBUS SUBSIDIES TOTALLED $22 BILLION; 23/05/2018 – Boeing To Provide Etihad Airways With Multiple Crew Management Solutions; 31/05/2018 – BOEING HASN’T MISSED ANY JET DELIVERIES DUE TO SUPPLIER STRAIN; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT; 22/03/2018 – From Boeing to Soybeans, China Has a Long Retaliation List

Carver Bancorp Inc (CARV) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.33, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 2 institutional investors opened new and increased equity positions, while 2 trimmed and sold stakes in Carver Bancorp Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 737,044 shares, up from 724,285 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Carver Bancorp Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 0 Increased: 1 New Position: 1.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 sales for $40.68 million activity. On Friday, February 8 the insider McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million worth of stock or 19,500 shares. $3.49M worth of stock was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates – Seeking Alpha" on August 06, 2019

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, March 12. The rating was downgraded by DZ BANK AG to “Sell” on Monday, March 11. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, July 10. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Landesbank. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Scotia invested in 0.46% or 92,819 shares. 4,281 were reported by Perigon Wealth Lc. 1St Source Fincl Bank reported 0.44% stake. Lockheed Martin Mgmt Comm, a Maryland-based fund reported 21,760 shares. Lincoln Capital Limited Liability Com reported 658 shares. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Limited Liability holds 10,000 shares. 855 were reported by Fairfield Bush And. Telemus Ltd Llc stated it has 0.22% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Provise Gru Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 4,043 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Finemark National Bank & Trust Tru accumulated 43,241 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 20,062 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel has 0.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cheviot Value Limited Liability Com holds 0.4% or 2,152 shares. Eastern Retail Bank reported 9,127 shares.

The stock increased 8.11% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $3.2. About 6 shares traded. Carver Bancorp, Inc. (CARV) has declined 39.82% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.82% the S&P500.

Citadel Advisors Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Carver Bancorp, Inc. for 13,263 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 181,033 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 0% invested in the company for 181,033 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 181,033 shares.

Carver Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. The company has market cap of $11.83 million. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides various loans, such as commercial, multi-family, and residential mortgages; construction loans; business loans; and consumer loans comprising credit card loans, personal loans, and unsecured loans, as well as other than loans secured by savings deposits.