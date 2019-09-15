Citizens & Northern Lowered Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Stake as Share Value Rose; Berry Global Group (BERY) Holder Eminence Capital LP Boosted Its Position by $66.27 Million

Citizens & Northern Corp decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 87.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp sold 46,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 6,828 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $323,000, down from 52,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 25.14 million shares traded or 27.49% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo beats 1Q profit expectations but still faces big regulatory settlement; 14/05/2018 – MyAllies News: JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 01/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO TIM SLOAN SPEAKS TO FOX BUSINESS NEWS; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Says Bank Needs Time to Address Feedback From Fed; 04/05/2018 – JUST IN: Wells Fargo reaches agreement in principle to resolve securities fraud class action suit, will pay $480M as part of the settlement; 26/04/2018 – Labor Department is reportedly investigating Wells Fargo’s 401(k) unit; 09/04/2018 – BusinessInsurnce: Consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO: CO. WILL PAY $480M; 08/05/2018 – Actuant at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Scandals Hurt Its Retirement Business — Barrons.com

Eminence Capital Lp increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 11.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp bought 1.27 million shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 12.28M shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $645.83M, up from 11.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.10% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $40.59. About 1.05M shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – SIG COMBIBLOC SEEKS ZURICH LISTING IN AUTUMN, WORKING WITH ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA AS ADVISOR; 15/03/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL, NOVOLEX ARE SAID TO BID FOR COVERIS U.S. UNIT

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14,858 shares to 45,533 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citizens & Northern Corp (NASDAQ:CZNC) by 14,583 shares in the quarter, for a total of 267,738 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.28 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

