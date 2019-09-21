Citizens & Northern Increases Holding in Intel (INTC); Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) Stake Held by Cardinal Capital Management Inc

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 43,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 436,365 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.66 million, up from 392,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.59. About 167.36M shares traded or 198.95% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/04/2018 – Loan Issuance Drops 19% Worldwide This Year, BofA Leads; 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research; 08/03/2018 – RPT-U.S. SEC SAYS MERRILL LYNCH CHARGED WITH GATEKEEPING FAILURES IN THE UNREGISTERED SALES OF SECURITIES; 10/05/2018 – Esperion to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 21/05/2018 – ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES INC AHH.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $15.50 FROM $16; 14/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Bank of America Impacted by the Steinhoff Handoff (Video); 16/03/2018 – German home shopping channel HSE24 attracts suitors; 02/05/2018 – BioMarin Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – Glaukos Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 30.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 11,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 49,075 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.35 million, up from 37,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $50.72. About 38.63 million shares traded or 79.45% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 07/05/2018 – The Project Brainwave system uses field-programmable gate arrays from Intel; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slump on Apple chip report; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – Flying taxi start-up hires designer behind modern Mini, Fiat 500; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 04/04/2018 – SHI International Wins PC Client Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 31/05/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS, ERICSSON AND INTEL TESTED A CYBERSPORT VR GAME ON A 5G NETWORK; 16/04/2018 – RAVE Computer named Intel Partner of the Year; 14/03/2018 – @petenajarian is looking to hit another home run with his Fast Pitch on $INTC; 02/04/2018 – A Bloomberg report said Apple would ditch Intel chips for an in-house model on Mac computers

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.16% or 371,276 shares. Covington Mngmt owns 0.44% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 253,465 shares. Moreover, Hrt Limited Co has 0.79% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Chilton Invest Limited Liability Corporation invested in 3.06% or 3.20M shares. 22,115 were accumulated by Mcf Advsr Limited. First State Bank Of Hutchinson stated it has 18,531 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.2% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Smith Moore & Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Jennison Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 6.54 million shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc holds 0.6% or 1.47 million shares in its portfolio. Mountain Pacific Advisers Id owns 0.04% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 16,027 shares. Ww Investors invested in 56.90M shares. Nomura stated it has 5.63M shares. Scotia Capital Inc holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.74M shares. Twin Focus Cap Prtn Lc stated it has 13,896 shares.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84B and $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 12,295 shares to 332,516 shares, valued at $17.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 24,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 391,175 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gam Holdings Ag holds 0.15% or 80,550 shares in its portfolio. Holderness holds 1.95% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 89,756 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Investment Counsel Inc Wi has invested 2.02% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Gyroscope Capital Gru Limited Co invested 3.01% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Beacon Financial Group invested in 1.35% or 164,830 shares. Spirit Of America Management Ny has 0.08% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 10,840 shares. Greylin Investment Mangement invested in 7,675 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Moreover, Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.51% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Primecap Mgmt Ca has 24.02M shares. Nbt Bankshares N A New York owns 163,684 shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. Stearns Fincl Svcs Grp stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Calamos Advisors Lc stated it has 0.19% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Private Capital Advisors Inc accumulated 211,709 shares. Cambridge Rech Advsrs Inc holds 559,702 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. 840,000 are held by Central Securities.