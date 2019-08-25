Citizens & Northern Increases Holding in Facebook Class A (FB); Autozone (AZO) Holder Qv Investors Decreased Its Position by $18.01 Million as Market Value Rose

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 115.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 6,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 12,350 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, up from 5,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33M shares traded or 2.03% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Facebook CEO stops short of extending European privacy globally; 19/03/2018 – Here’s how Facebook ad tracking and targeting works; 20/03/2018 – Facebook is worth more in the market than J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs combined:; 29/03/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Facebook’s Zuckerberg disavows memo saying all user growth is good; 02/05/2018 – Facebook’s Undiminished Ambitions; 25/04/2018 – MACRON SAYS CANNOT GET RID OF IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL; 04/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 21, 2018; 03/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Facebook CEO says not planning to extend European privacy law globally; 15/03/2018 – However, the early Facebook investor and Paypal co-founder scored a 50 to 80 percent chance that bitcoin ends up being worthless, and gave a 20 to 50 percent chance that it ends up moving higher; 25/04/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: House Democrats: Facebook ‘Embeds’ Could Break Campaign Finance Law

Qv Investors Inc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 43.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc sold 17,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 23,308 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.87 million, down from 40,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $16.27 during the last trading session, reaching $1065.28. About 296,198 shares traded or 17.77% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Farm Mutual Automobile has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gmt stated it has 0.81% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Metropolitan Life Insurance Comm reported 110,734 shares. Strs Ohio invested 1.55% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Tru holds 0.51% or 30,316 shares in its portfolio. Tanaka Cap reported 0.28% stake. Rockshelter Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 4.19% or 72,463 shares. Ww Asset Incorporated has 157,476 shares for 1.34% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc invested in 0.17% or 198,326 shares. Nordea Investment Management Ab has invested 0.69% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sterneck Capital Mngmt Ltd has 2.62% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 17,954 shares. Artemis Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 376,261 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac invested in 1.87% or 50,201 shares. Horan Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus reported 94,737 shares.

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fd (IJH) by 1,631 shares to 43,343 shares, valued at $8.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

