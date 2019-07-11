Citizens & Northern Has Increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $783,216; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Holder Bouchey Financial Group LTD Cut by $370,818 Its Position

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 43.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 7,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,430 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60 million, up from 16,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $144.22. About 6.87 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/03/2018 – MLB STREAMING ARM SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE OVER DISNEY SALE; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to ‘Roar For Change’; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the new Fox company that will be formed if the Disney-21st Century Fox merger is approved; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – FOX CEO JAMES MURDOCH TO QUIT AFTER DISNEY DEAL TO PURSUE SOMETHING OF HIS OWN; 01/05/2018 – Disney said the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY ON MARCH 9, REPLACED EXISTING $2.5 BLN 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT & ITS EXISTING $2.25 BILLION FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Any Offer For Sky If Disney Buys Fox; 30/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results via Webcast; 25/05/2018 – Disney continues to take full advantage of their 2012 purchase of Lucasfilm and the “Star Wars” franchise. Its new Star Wars-themed parks are set to open in 2019

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold 1,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,400 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45 million, down from 25,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $941.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $202.68. About 13.61M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Apple’s $100bn share buyback plan; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 25/04/2018 – JUST IN: Apple CEO Tim Cook arrives at the White House for meetings, including one with President Trump this afternoon; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Spoke at Taping of MSNBC Show to Be Aired Later; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s New estimates predict that it will stay that way; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Rumors endorse noise-canceling and waterproofing in new Apple Airpods 2; 06/04/2018 – Full transcript: Apple CEO Tim Cook with Recode’s Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes. #RevolutionChi; 24/03/2018 – Christian Post: iPhone X 2018 Release Date, Rumors: Apple to Reportedly Begin Trial Production Early, Plans to Scrap LCD; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s new iPad should give it a meaningful grip on the education market, despite Google’s popularity, according to firms that coordinate large-scale Apple device deployments; 26/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook was in Washington D.C. on Wednesday

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia reported 0.35% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Albion Fincl Gp Ut has invested 1.32% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 103,266 are owned by Evercore Wealth Management Ltd. First Republic Invest Inc accumulated 1.27M shares or 0.73% of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems owns 378,152 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Connecticut-based Birinyi Assocs Incorporated has invested 0.3% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Randolph reported 179,820 shares stake. Bridges Inv holds 1.4% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 310,139 shares. Hartford Fincl Mgmt holds 44,759 shares or 1.7% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.51% or 92,254 shares. Smithbridge Asset De reported 6,035 shares. Essex Inv Management Limited Company holds 95,345 shares or 1.56% of its portfolio. Compton Inc Ri, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 20,174 shares. Synovus Fin Corporation owns 119,908 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al accumulated 328,889 shares.

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fd (IJH) by 1,631 shares to 43,343 shares, valued at $8.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $232,388 activity. On Tuesday, January 15 the insider BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $4,737.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 111,908 were reported by Bath Savings. David R Rahn & Inc reported 16,482 shares stake. Private Harbour Invest Mngmt Counsel Ltd Com has 1.61% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Piedmont Advisors holds 4.47% or 580,196 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Mngmt Incorporated reported 14,385 shares. Burgundy Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 1.27M shares or 2.48% of the stock. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Incorporated has 186,103 shares for 2.84% of their portfolio. Fca Tx holds 5,645 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.78M shares. Ipswich Inv Mgmt has 2.99% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wetherby Asset Management owns 3.52% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 148,813 shares. Forbes J M And Ltd Liability Partnership owns 1.97% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 48,534 shares. Choate Inv has invested 1.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 214,493 shares. Knightsbridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has 6.51% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 44,870 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.85 billion for 23.90 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd, which manages about $227.31 million and $400.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr by 46,885 shares to 528,444 shares, valued at $25.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.