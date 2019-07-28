Citizens & Northern Has Upped Holding in Halliburton Co (HAL); Arrow Financial Has Decreased Nvidia (NVDA) Holding by $899,475

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 51.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp sold 5,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,784 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $858,000, down from 9,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $175.07. About 6.85 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using Al to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA lnception Connect in Israel; 27/03/2018 – VRgineers Teams With NVIDIA To Bring Enterprise VR To Its Highest Level Of Performance; 22/05/2018 – The basket includes Nvidia, AT&T, Intel and Walmart; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia; 20/03/2018 – One Stop Systems to Participate in NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference on March 26-29; 17/05/2018 – The Inquirer.net: Nvidia’s Turing GPUs will reportedly debut in July; 27/03/2018 – ZeroLight Showcases Advanced Real-Time Visual Experiences with Audi and NVIDIA at GTC 2018; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally: source (Reuters); 02/04/2018 – Plunging cryptocurrency prices may be threatening Nvidia’s bottom line:; 10/04/2018 – Nvidia got an upgrade from Morgan Stanley

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 95.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 13,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,304 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $829,000, up from 14,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $23.03. About 6.55M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in […]; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES INT’L SERVICE PRICE INFLECTION BY LATE 2018; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES HALLIBURTON CO. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS PRESSURE IN THE INTERNATIONAL MARKET TO LEAD TO SIMILAR 2Q DRILLING AND EVALUATIONS MARGINS AND REVENUES; 04/05/2018 – Halliburton at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q North American Rev $3.52B; 28/05/2018 – Halliburton and Saudi Aramco Reach Deal to Increase Gas Output; 25/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CO HAL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $59; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 22/04/2018 – DJ Halliburton Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAL)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regent Inv Mgmt Llc has invested 0.1% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). 2,040 were reported by Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Tn. Innovations Limited Liability Corp reported 7,450 shares. Summit Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 7,042 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Focused Wealth owns 1,571 shares. Optimum Invest Advsrs invested in 0.05% or 5,220 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 11,225 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hanson & Doremus Mngmt invested in 3,355 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd reported 0.03% stake. Ima Wealth invested 0% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Susquehanna Intll Group Inc Llp owns 1.66M shares. Laffer holds 0% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 51,353 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Meyer Handelman has 238,000 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL).

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fd (IJH) by 1,631 shares to 43,343 shares, valued at $8.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

