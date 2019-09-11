Citizens & Northern Has Upped Abbott Labs (ABT) Holding; Allstate Has 0.97 Sentiment

Allstate Corp (ALL) investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 297 investment professionals started new or increased positions, while 318 sold and reduced their positions in Allstate Corp. The investment professionals in our database reported: 247.17 million shares, down from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Allstate Corp in top ten positions decreased from 10 to 9 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 46 Reduced: 272 Increased: 206 New Position: 91.

Citizens & Northern Corp increased Abbott Labs (ABT) stake by 25.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Citizens & Northern Corp acquired 7,695 shares as Abbott Labs (ABT)’s stock rose 10.62%. The Citizens & Northern Corp holds 38,258 shares with $3.06 million value, up from 30,563 last quarter. Abbott Labs now has $152.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $84.33. About 2.77 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL NUTRITION SALES $ 1,756 MLN VS $1,642 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT – TRIAL WILL ASSESS IF STENT PROCEDURES GUIDED BY HIGH-RESOLUTION IMAGING RESULT IN LARGER VESSEL DIAMETERS; 18/04/2018 – Abbott’s quarterly profit, sales beat Street estimates; 28/03/2018 – Abbott is taking its partnership with a diabetes care start-up one step further; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT – NEWEST GENERATION OF LEADING HEART STENT NOW APPROVED IN U.S. FOR PEOPLE WITH CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE; 31/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – LAUNCH OF ITS AFINION 2 ANALYZER IN U.S; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Certain Implantable Cardiac Devices by Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical): FDA Safety Communication – Battery Performance; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL DIAGNOSTICS SALES $ 1,837 MLN VS $1,158 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY FOR PATIENTS W/ MITRAL REGURGITATION

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property-liability insurance and life insurance business in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $33.75 billion. The companyÂ’s Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto, homeowners, and other property-liability insurance products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names. It has a 14.35 P/E ratio. It also offers specialty auto products including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; commercial lines products for small business owners; roadside assistance products; service contracts; and other products sold in conjunction with auto lending and vehicle sales transactions.

Analysts await The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) to report earnings on October, 29 after the close. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 16.58% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.93 per share. ALL’s profit will be $717.63 million for 11.76 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by The Allstate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.21% EPS growth.

Taylor Asset Management Inc holds 13.58% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation for 221,382 shares. Rr Partners Lp owns 942,700 shares or 10.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bruce & Co. Inc. has 6.56% invested in the company for 356,800 shares. The California-based Wilsey Asset Management Inc has invested 5.8% in the stock. Edgar Lomax Co Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 694,893 shares.

The stock increased 0.14% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $105.83. About 919,407 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (ALL) has risen 13.54% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 01/05/2018 – Allstate Private Equity Income Growth Cools After Surge in 2017; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock lssuances; 13/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CALLS TO REDEEM $223.8M OF JUNIOR SUB DEBS DUE 2067; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE REPORTS APRIL 2018 CATASTROPHE LOSS ESTIMATE; 14/05/2018 – Credit Agricole Adds Bunge, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses Comprised 11 Events at Estimated Cost of $357 Million Pretax; 25/04/2018 – SiteSpect Launches Visual Editor 2.0 to Empower Marketers without Coding Expertise; 23/05/2018 – Allstate Elevates Customer Service Through Artificial Intelligence; 17/05/2018 – Allstate Announces April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Allstate Perpetual Pref. Stock ‘BBB-‘

Among 4 analysts covering Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abbott Labs has $9400 highest and $86 lowest target. $91.40’s average target is 8.38% above currents $84.33 stock price. Abbott Labs had 11 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, July 18. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. As per Tuesday, July 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Raymond James. On Thursday, June 13 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”.

