Citizens & Northern Increases Position in Boeing Co (BA); 13D Management Has Cut Position in Cheniere Energy (LNG) by $2.41 Million as Shares Rose

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 26.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 983 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,625 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76M, up from 3,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $361.38. About 3.82 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/05/2018 – CEO of British Airways-owner IAG declines comment on Norwegian; 23/04/2018 – BA NOW USING OTHER JETS IN FLEET TO COVER FOR ROLLS DISRUPTIONS; 25/04/2018 – Turkish Airlines Selects GEnx Engines to Power Boeing 787 Dreamliners; 15/03/2018 – India Today: Boeing joins Lockheed, Saab in race to supply fighter jets to Indian Air Force; 20/05/2018 – Bangkok Air Talking to Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier for 20 Planes; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine failure forces Southwest emergency landing in Philadelphia; 10/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS 1Q 737 DELIVERIES 132, UP VERSUS 113 IN 1Q07; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN UNIT TO BUY 20 B737-8, 10 B737-10 FROM BOEING; 17/05/2018 – DUBAI AEROSPACE ENTERPRISE (DAE) IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING OVER AN ORDER FOR 400 JETS – DAE CEO; 17/04/2018 – China to open auto market as trade tensions simmer

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.28M, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $68.13. About 888,898 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Announces Offer to Acquire Outstanding Shrs of Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 14/05/2018 – Mice That Roar: Small Nations Eat Up LNG Glut at Bargain Prices; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE STRUCTURED AS A MERGER OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CHENIERE; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Net $357M; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO FUSCO SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE IN HOUSTON; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE 1Q EPS $1.50; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC Receives Merger Proposal From Cheniere Energy Inc; 07/03/2018 – US LNG NEEDS TO GET `CREATIVE’ TO BOOST MARKET SHARE: CHENIERE; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE WILL ADD MORE PIPELINE REDUNDANCY FOR RELIABILITY: CEO

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49M. The insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. Another trade for 19,500 shares valued at $7.83M was sold by Smith Gregory D. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN also sold $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. 2,916 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Premier Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 34,239 shares. D L Carlson Inv Grp Incorporated Inc has invested 0.85% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Calamos Wealth Management Ltd holds 0.99% or 18,111 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Com invested in 17,354 shares. Cim Invest Mangement accumulated 0.42% or 2,873 shares. 216,044 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Lc. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 252 shares. Rampart Invest Management Co Ltd has 0.57% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 13,088 shares. Senator Investment Lp stated it has 4.73% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Arcadia Invest Mi owns 100 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP stated it has 140,774 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Ssi Invest Mgmt stated it has 1,318 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.47% or 1.90M shares. 3,263 are owned by Triangle Secs Wealth Mgmt. Lau Associate Lc invested in 3,408 shares.

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fd (IJH) by 1,631 shares to 43,343 shares, valued at $8.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nwq Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.65% or 437,461 shares. Clal Insur Enterp Limited holds 0.69% or 410,000 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Financial Bank owns 11,132 shares. First Tru Lp holds 0.07% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 546,333 shares. Napier Park Global (Us) Limited Partnership accumulated 15,000 shares. Stratos Wealth Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Nbw Capital Limited Liability Co invested in 119,270 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Com, California-based fund reported 98,922 shares. Lord Abbett & Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Zimmer Ptnrs Lp reported 2.11% stake. Alps Advsr invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Brown Advisory Inc owns 3,274 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 0% or 3,341 shares. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Co holds 5,650 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Northern Trust reported 1.35M shares.

13D Management Llc, which manages about $225.00M and $332.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cars Com Inc by 15,933 shares to 391,870 shares, valued at $8.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nielsen Hldgs Plc by 28,831 shares in the quarter, for a total of 709,117 shares, and has risen its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK).

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 414.29% or $0.29 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $56.63M for 77.42 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.26% negative EPS growth.