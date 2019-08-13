Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)

Both Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 63.52 N/A -1.01 0.00

In table 1 we can see Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6%

Volatility & Risk

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 53.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.47. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a 1.82 beta and it is 82.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.6% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 10.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares. 42.8% are Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 5.9% are Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22%

For the past year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Summary

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.