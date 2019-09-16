Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

Demonstrates Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.47 beta indicates that Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 53.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 181.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.81 beta.

Liquidity

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.4 and has 9.4 Quick Ratio. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 195.86% and its average price target is $5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.6% and 71.5%. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 42.8%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67%

For the past year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 29.81% stronger performance while Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -61.67% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.