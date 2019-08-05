Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)

Both Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1%

Risk and Volatility

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.47 beta indicates that its volatility is 53.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 0.96 which is 4.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.6% and 57.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.9% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01%

For the past year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.