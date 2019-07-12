Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.24 0.00

Demonstrates Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -54.2% -48.3% Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, Gossamer Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.4 while its Quick Ratio is 11.4. Gossamer Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.2% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.6% of Gossamer Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Gossamer Bio Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7.27% 0.85% 25.53% -13.24% -53.59% 13.46% Gossamer Bio Inc. 12.77% 19.75% 16.55% 0% 0% 14.21%

For the past year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Gossamer Bio Inc.

Summary

Gossamer Bio Inc. beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.