Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 7 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00

Demonstrates Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2% Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% -662.4% -130.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Gamida Cell Ltd. is 6.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.5. Gamida Cell Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Gamida Cell Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $16 consensus target price and a 244.09% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.6% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 13.1% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 65.61% are Gamida Cell Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81% Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78%

For the past year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 29.81% stronger performance while Gamida Cell Ltd. has -62.78% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Gamida Cell Ltd.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.