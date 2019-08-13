Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.85 N/A -4.59 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4%

Risk and Volatility

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.47 beta indicates that its volatility is 53.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.8 beta is the reason why it is 80.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.3. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.6% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 5.1% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32%

For the past year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.