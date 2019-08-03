Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 14.96 N/A -1.00 0.00

Demonstrates Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7%

Risk and Volatility

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 53.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.47. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.02 beta and it is 102.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.8 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $13.75, with potential upside of 349.35%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.6% and 98.7%. Insiders held 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72%

For the past year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 29.81% stronger performance while BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -60.72% weaker performance.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.