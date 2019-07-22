Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 4.34 N/A -7.14 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -54.2% -48.3% Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -39.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.92 beta indicates that Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aytu BioScience Inc.’s beta is 4.67 which is 367.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Aytu BioScience Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 and has 4.4 Quick Ratio. Aytu BioScience Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.2% and 40.1%. Insiders held 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2.7% are Aytu BioScience Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7.27% 0.85% 25.53% -13.24% -53.59% 13.46% Aytu BioScience Inc. -10.34% 5.06% 85.71% 122.17% -73.6% 162.49%

For the past year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Aytu BioScience Inc. beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.