Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 4.16 N/A -7.14 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -54.2% -48.3% Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -39.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.92 beta indicates that Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Aytu BioScience Inc.’s 367.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 4.67 beta.

Liquidity

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Aytu BioScience Inc. which has a 4.7 Current Ratio and a 4.4 Quick Ratio. Aytu BioScience Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.2% and 40.1% respectively. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 42.8%. Comparatively, 2.7% are Aytu BioScience Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7.27% 0.85% 25.53% -13.24% -53.59% 13.46% Aytu BioScience Inc. -10.34% 5.06% 85.71% 122.17% -73.6% 162.49%

For the past year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Summary

Aytu BioScience Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.