Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

As Biotechnology companies, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 20.83 N/A -8.98 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aravive Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aravive Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -54.2% -48.3% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Risk and Volatility

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.92 beta, while its volatility is 8.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Aravive Inc. has a 2.44 beta and it is 144.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Aravive Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and has 7.8 Quick Ratio. Aravive Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aravive Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.2% and 28% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Aravive Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7.27% 0.85% 25.53% -13.24% -53.59% 13.46% Aravive Inc. 0% -0.16% 34.68% -8.68% -28.67% 82.39%

For the past year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Aravive Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Aravive Inc. beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.