Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR)’s Financial Results Comparing With ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 13.00 N/A -1.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -54.2% -48.3% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Risk & Volatility

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 0.92 and its 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, ADMA Biologics Inc. has a 2.94 beta which is 194.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, ADMA Biologics Inc. which has a 4.6 Current Ratio and a 2.4 Quick Ratio. ADMA Biologics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively the average target price of ADMA Biologics Inc. is $10.9, which is potential 201.94% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.2% and 57.4%. Insiders held roughly 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 25.5% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7.27% 0.85% 25.53% -13.24% -53.59% 13.46% ADMA Biologics Inc. -11.35% -10.1% 23.61% -15.4% -15.4% 86.19%

For the past year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Summary

ADMA Biologics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.