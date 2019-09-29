Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CTXR) Reaches $0.72 Yearly Low; Clorox Company (the (CLX) Shorts Down By 1.26%

The stock of Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.67 target or 7.00% below today’s $0.72 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $15.90 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 29 by Barchart.com. If the $0.67 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.11 million less. The stock decreased 5.57% or $0.0425 during the last trading session, reaching $0.72. About 397,423 shares traded or 231.40% up from the average. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) has declined 49.06% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXR News: 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NEW FORMULATION, CITI-002, WILL COMBINE LIDOCAINE WITH HIGHER POTENCY CORTICOSTEROID; 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS – SELECTING HIGHER POTENCY CORTICOSTEROID IN ITS STEROID/ANESTHETIC TOPICAL FORMULATION PROGRAM FOR TREATMENT OF HEMORRHOIDS; 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – HELD A TYPE C MEETING WITH FDA TO DISCUSS RESULTS OF PHASE 2A STUDY; 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS – PRE-CLINICAL, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS FOR CITI-002 PLANNED TO BE SIMILAR TO THOSE OF CITI-001; 06/03/2018 Citius Reports Progress in Hemorroid Treatment Program; 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REQUESTED FDA’S FEEDBACK ON PHASE 2B STUDY DESIGN; 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS – MEETING WITH FDA ALSO TO OBTAIN ITS VIEW ON PLANS TO SUPPORT POTENTIAL FORMULATION CHANGE FOR PLANNED PHASE 2B STUDY

Clorox Company (the (NYSE:CLX) had a decrease of 1.26% in short interest. CLX’s SI was 9.95 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.26% from 10.08 million shares previously. With 1.03M avg volume, 10 days are for Clorox Company (the (NYSE:CLX)’s short sellers to cover CLX’s short positions. The SI to Clorox Company (the’s float is 7.78%. The stock increased 1.39% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $152.68. About 880,335 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 27/03/2018 – Hemet Valley Medical Center Implements Cutting-edge UV Technology to Enhance Patient Safety and Help Eradicate Healthcare-Associated Infections; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Will Pay $700 Million to Acquire Vitamin Maker Nutranext; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Clorox’s Announced Acquisition Of Nutranext Is Credit Negative, But Ratings Not Affected; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED NUTRANEXT DEAL CREDIT NEG; 27/03/2018 – Green Biologics Partners With Kingsford® Charcoal to Launch New EcoLight™ Natural Charcoal Lighter Fluid; 29/05/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute FY19 EPS by 8-12 Cents; 30/04/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Add to EPS in FY2; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Now Sees FY18 Sales Up About 3%; Had Seen Up 1%-3%

Among 6 analysts covering Clorox (NYSE:CLX), 0 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Clorox has $16000 highest and $12800 lowest target. $144.17’s average target is -5.57% below currents $152.68 stock price. Clorox had 10 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) on Friday, August 2 with “Underweight” rating. Barclays Capital downgraded the shares of CLX in report on Monday, September 23 to “Underweight” rating. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and $139 target in Monday, April 8 report. The firm has “Sell” rating by UBS given on Friday, August 2. Wells Fargo maintained The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) on Thursday, May 2 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, May 2.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. The company has market cap of $19.20 billion. It operates through four divisions: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. It has a 24.16 P/E ratio. The firm offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighters and color boosters; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the Clorox, Dispatch, Aplicare, HealthLink, and Clorox Healthcare brands.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold The Clorox Company shares while 251 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 95.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 95.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer Secs owns 1,100 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Central Bankshares And Trust Company holds 0% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 61 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares accumulated 17,173 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Gradient Invs Limited Liability, a Minnesota-based fund reported 7 shares. Pnc Fin Services Group Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 264,759 shares. Bahl & Gaynor has 24,991 shares. Richard Bernstein Limited Liability Co holds 0.2% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 38,681 shares. Harvey Invest Limited Co has 11,801 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Gp Lc has invested 0.01% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). 38,196 are held by Wilkins Counsel Inc. Dupont Mgmt has invested 0.17% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Albion Fin Gp Ut holds 27,397 shares. Tru Of Vermont holds 32,636 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Perkins Coie Trust Co stated it has 232 shares. Ls Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.25% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. The company has market cap of $15.90 million. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido product, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.