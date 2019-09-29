Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CTXR) Reaches $0.72 Low on Sep, 29; CANACOL ENERGY LTD ORDINARY SHARES CANA (CNNEF) SI Increased By 26.59%

The stock of Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) reached all time low today, Sep, 29 and still has $0.69 target or 4.00% below today’s $0.72 share price. This indicates more downside for the $15.90M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $0.69 PT is reached, the company will be worth $635,800 less. The stock decreased 5.57% or $0.0425 during the last trading session, reaching $0.72. About 397,423 shares traded or 231.40% up from the average. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) has declined 49.06% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.06% the S&P500.

CANACOL ENERGY LTD ORDINARY SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) had an increase of 26.59% in short interest. CNNEF’s SI was 365,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 26.59% from 288,500 shares previously. With 80,300 avg volume, 5 days are for CANACOL ENERGY LTD ORDINARY SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:CNNEF)’s short sellers to cover CNNEF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.0154 during the last trading session, reaching $3.475. About 3,500 shares traded. Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily engages in the exploration, development, appraisal, and production of hydrocarbons in Colombia and Ecuador. The company has market cap of $616.70 million. The Company’s gas and oil exploration portfolio include 5 various basins in Colombia and Ecuador across 21 blocks covering 3 million net acres. It has a 151.09 P/E ratio.

Analysts await Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) to report earnings on December, 10. After $-0.20 actual EPS reported by Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% EPS growth.