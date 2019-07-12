Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CTXR) EPS Estimated At $-0.06; London Co Of Virginia Increased Carmax (KMX) Stake By $845,733

London Co Of Virginia increased Carmax Inc (KMX) stake by 0.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. London Co Of Virginia acquired 12,257 shares as Carmax Inc (KMX)’s stock rose 23.70%. The London Co Of Virginia holds 2.57M shares with $179.14M value, up from 2.55M last quarter. Carmax Inc now has $14.94B valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $88.84. About 916,482 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 17.17% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – CarMax Sees Capital Expenditures Rising to About $340M in Fiscal 2019; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Prelim Rtgs; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Ratings; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q CarMax Auto Finance Income Rose 21.9% to $101.1M; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – ESTIMATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY $340 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 09/04/2018 – Carmax Increases Size of Eaglehead Project; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC -; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2

Analysts expect Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) to report $-0.06 EPS on August, 13.After having $-0.20 EPS previously, Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see -70.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.0099 during the last trading session, reaching $1.0701. About 35,681 shares traded. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) has declined 53.59% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXR News: 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – HELD A TYPE C MEETING WITH FDA TO DISCUSS RESULTS OF PHASE 2A STUDY; 06/03/2018 Citius Reports Progress in Hemorroid Treatment Program; 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS – PRE-CLINICAL, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS FOR CITI-002 PLANNED TO BE SIMILAR TO THOSE OF CITI-001; 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS – SELECTING HIGHER POTENCY CORTICOSTEROID IN ITS STEROID/ANESTHETIC TOPICAL FORMULATION PROGRAM FOR TREATMENT OF HEMORRHOIDS; 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS – MEETING WITH FDA ALSO TO OBTAIN ITS VIEW ON PLANS TO SUPPORT POTENTIAL FORMULATION CHANGE FOR PLANNED PHASE 2B STUDY; 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REQUESTED FDA’S FEEDBACK ON PHASE 2B STUDY DESIGN; 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NEW FORMULATION, CITI-002, WILL COMBINE LIDOCAINE WITH HIGHER POTENCY CORTICOSTEROID

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. The company has market cap of $23.62 million. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 6,000 shares. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Liability invested in 3,643 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Davenport & Limited Liability Company holds 1.58% or 1.82 million shares in its portfolio. 13,900 were accumulated by Endowment Management L P. Farmers And Merchants Invests reported 75 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Check Capital Ca holds 3.08% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 834,619 shares. Broad Run Investment Limited Liability Corp reported 3.39M shares. Cape Cod Five Cents State Bank has 3,500 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Starr Interest has 37,642 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt LP owns 0.01% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 25,508 shares. 500 were accumulated by Guardian Life Ins Of America. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 814,815 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Moreover, Keybank National Association Oh has 0% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 9,306 shares. Bloom Tree Partners Ltd holds 4.98% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) or 655,145 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering CarMax (NYSE:KMX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. CarMax had 19 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, June 24 by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 1 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 24. Wedbush downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, January 18 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, June 24. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Wednesday, June 19. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Wedbush. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of KMX in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating.

