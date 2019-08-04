Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CTXR) EPS Estimated At $-0.06; Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Cut Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position By $21.83 Million

Analysts expect Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) to report $-0.06 EPS on August, 13.After having $-0.20 EPS previously, Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see -70.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.21. About 115,409 shares traded. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) has declined 49.06% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXR News: 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REQUESTED FDA’S FEEDBACK ON PHASE 2B STUDY DESIGN; 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS – MEETING WITH FDA ALSO TO OBTAIN ITS VIEW ON PLANS TO SUPPORT POTENTIAL FORMULATION CHANGE FOR PLANNED PHASE 2B STUDY; 06/03/2018 Citius Reports Progress in Hemorroid Treatment Program; 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS – SELECTING HIGHER POTENCY CORTICOSTEROID IN ITS STEROID/ANESTHETIC TOPICAL FORMULATION PROGRAM FOR TREATMENT OF HEMORRHOIDS; 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NEW FORMULATION, CITI-002, WILL COMBINE LIDOCAINE WITH HIGHER POTENCY CORTICOSTEROID; 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS – PRE-CLINICAL, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS FOR CITI-002 PLANNED TO BE SIMILAR TO THOSE OF CITI-001; 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – HELD A TYPE C MEETING WITH FDA TO DISCUSS RESULTS OF PHASE 2A STUDY

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 82.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 216,142 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp holds 46,280 shares with $4.69 million value, down from 262,422 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $361.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 10.78 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 24/04/2018 – MORGAN ADVANCED MATERIALS PLC MGAMM.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 345P FROM 335P; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S KELLY: WILL BE ALMOST IMPOSSIBLE TO GET WAGE GROWTH; 13/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase 1Q Noninterest Expense $16.1B; 20/04/2018 – U.S. banks push mortgage apps as home lending slows; 15/05/2018 – Tudor Adds Orbital ATK, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts JPMorgan: 13F; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Economies Adds Lukoil, Exits Posco; 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 15/05/2018 – Despegar.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 16/05/2018 – ConvergeOne Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD SAYS J.P. MORGAN, CREDIT SUISSE, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. The company has market cap of $26.71 million. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.19 million activity. 18,000 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $2.00M were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 was made by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.62 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 444,109 are owned by Hartford Investment Mgmt. Accredited Investors has 12,064 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Limited holds 0.16% or 1.05 million shares. Alethea Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.3% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 4,100 shares. James Invest Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 265,532 shares. Hgk Asset Management reported 2% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Telos Capital Management Inc owns 52,595 shares or 1.66% of their US portfolio. Thomasville Bank has invested 0.37% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Azimuth Capital Mgmt Limited invested in 1.24% or 182,362 shares. California-based Personal Advsrs Corporation has invested 0.54% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Taylor Asset Mgmt Inc owns 4,400 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt invested in 0.89% or 891,064 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv reported 572 shares stake. Farmers Merchants Invs reported 120,023 shares stake. S R Schill Associate invested 0.59% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $130 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 15.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 33,651 shares to 94,551 valued at $10.50M in 2019Q1. It also upped Liberty Media Corp Delaware stake by 190,140 shares and now owns 226,649 shares. Autodesk Inc (Call) was raised too.