Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Comparison side by side

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.51 N/A -1.85 0.00

In table 1 we can see Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -319.2% -106.8%

Risk & Volatility

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.47 beta indicates that its volatility is 53.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.98 beta.

Liquidity

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.1 and 1.9 respectively. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.6% and 5.1% respectively. 42.8% are Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04%

For the past year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.