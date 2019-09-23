Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Contrasting side by side

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00

Demonstrates Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is 30.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 30.9. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is $16, which is potential -10.91% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.6% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 14.4% are TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12%

For the past year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.