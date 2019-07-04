Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthorx Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -54.2% -48.3% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor Synthorx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 27 and its Quick Ratio is 27. Synthorx Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthorx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Synthorx Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $30 consensus target price and a 113.22% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 4.2% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 86.1% of Synthorx Inc. shares. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 42.8%. Comparatively, 17% are Synthorx Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7.27% 0.85% 25.53% -13.24% -53.59% 13.46% Synthorx Inc. -5.84% -11.71% -1.29% 0% 0% -7.19%

For the past year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.46% stronger performance while Synthorx Inc. has -7.19% weaker performance.

Summary

Synthorx Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.