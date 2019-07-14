Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Comparing side by side

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 4 2.59 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -54.2% -48.3% Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Surface Oncology Inc. which has a 11.3 Current Ratio and a 11.3 Quick Ratio. Surface Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.2% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 72.4% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7.27% 0.85% 25.53% -13.24% -53.59% 13.46% Surface Oncology Inc. -11.54% -0.72% -25.27% -49.7% -69.08% -2.36%

For the past year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Surface Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Surface Oncology Inc. beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.