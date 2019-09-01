Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) Contrasting side by side

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 103 64.28 N/A -2.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -16.7% -11%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.47 beta means Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 53.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Spark Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.03 beta which makes it 103.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Spark Therapeutics Inc. are 5.9 and 5.6 respectively. Spark Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Spark Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $115, with potential upside of 18.06%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.6% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 88.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. shares. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 42.8%. Competitively, 7.2% are Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 3.31% -2.42% -5.69% 117.62% 36.68% 155.54%

For the past year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.