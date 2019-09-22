Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 1316.90 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9%

Volatility & Risk

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 0.47 and it happens to be 53.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has beta of 1.79 which is 79.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s Current Ratio is 8 and its Quick Ratio is 8. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.6% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.4% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3%

For the past year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Summary

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.