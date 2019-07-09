Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Comparison side by side

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 6 12.70 N/A -1.05 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -54.2% -48.3% Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -26.4%

Risk and Volatility

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.92 beta. Competitively, Molecular Templates Inc.’s 216.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 3.16 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor Molecular Templates Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Molecular Templates Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 4.2% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 72.5% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Molecular Templates Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7.27% 0.85% 25.53% -13.24% -53.59% 13.46% Molecular Templates Inc. 5.22% 23.35% 63.33% 66.88% -13.45% 89.6%

For the past year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Molecular Templates Inc.

Summary

Molecular Templates Inc. beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.