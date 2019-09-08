Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1%

Risk & Volatility

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.47 beta, while its volatility is 53.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.96 beta which is 4.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.6% and 57.5%. 42.8% are Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.9% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01%

For the past year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 29.81% stronger performance while Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -85.01% weaker performance.

Summary

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.