Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Contrasting side by side

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 9.52M -0.81 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 21 0.00 43.41M -1.38 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 935,994,494.15% -52.4% -46.2% Fortress Biotech Inc. 209,608,884.60% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.6% and 0% respectively. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 42.8%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44%

For the past year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.